Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $224,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Westlake by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. 122,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

