Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.59. 530,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,690. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

