Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 595,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $156.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

