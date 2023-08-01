Larson Financial Group LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. 1,300,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,390. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

