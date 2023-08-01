Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $454.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

