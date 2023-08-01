Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.81. 1,116,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

