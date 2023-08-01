Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Shares of PG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.99. 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $367.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

