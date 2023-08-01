Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 833 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. 3,554,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

