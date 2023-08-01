Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 985,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,098. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

