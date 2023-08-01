Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,123,000 after buying an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

