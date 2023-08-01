Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 967 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.31. 3,460,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.