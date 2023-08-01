Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 5,188,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,711,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

