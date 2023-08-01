Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,886. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

