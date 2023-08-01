Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

TSE:LIF traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.29. 84,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,931. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$26.66 and a 52-week high of C$39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 74.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

