L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $204.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
LHX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.30. 260,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,598. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 246,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
