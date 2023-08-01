L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $188.09. 717,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,634. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.