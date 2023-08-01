KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue stock remained flat at $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

