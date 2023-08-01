Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 545,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.