Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,481.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,296. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,458.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

