Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $951,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

