Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. 2,545,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a 200-day moving average of $302.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

