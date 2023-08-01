KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.54 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $990,217.93 and $5.54 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,192.05 or 1.00057723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,894,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,894,787 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,894,787.91246599. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00812355 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

