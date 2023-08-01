Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60 to $0.68 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

