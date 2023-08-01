Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. 6,498,810 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

