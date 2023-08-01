Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 326,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

