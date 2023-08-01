Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.51. 3,486,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

