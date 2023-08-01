Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for 0.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 1,591,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,846. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

