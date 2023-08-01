Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 219,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $12.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.84%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,575.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

