Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 921,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,645. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6,080.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 875.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

