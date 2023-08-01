Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 1,916,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,830,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

