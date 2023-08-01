K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $25.45 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

