JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 1,452,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 933,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

