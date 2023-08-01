JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 1,452,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 933,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.