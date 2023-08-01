JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 573

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $571.25.

Rightmove Stock Up 2.3 %

Rightmove stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. 40,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,665. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

