Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Jowell Global Stock Performance

JWEL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 38,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.