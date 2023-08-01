Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 681,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.