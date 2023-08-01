Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

