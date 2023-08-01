Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 631 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 4,065,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,562,180. The company has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

