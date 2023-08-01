Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 3,138,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,994,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

