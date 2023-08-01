Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 368 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,128,140,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 941,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.