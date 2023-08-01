Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

MPC stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 3,489,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,052. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

