Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FITB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

