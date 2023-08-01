Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,623. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

