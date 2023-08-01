John M. Hairston Sells 23,517 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 518,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.