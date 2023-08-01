JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,364,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,062.5 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of JFEEF stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

