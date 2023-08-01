Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0084

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $323,970.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,942.77 or 1.00015057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00843667 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $288,221.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.