Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,138,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,490,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,054.3 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
JAPAF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $22.96.
About Japan Tobacco
