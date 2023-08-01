Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,138,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,490,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,054.3 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

JAPAF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

