Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JHG opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.