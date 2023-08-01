JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JanOne Stock Performance
JanOne stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,121. JanOne has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 300.96%.
Institutional Trading of JanOne
About JanOne
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JanOne
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.