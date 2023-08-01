JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JanOne Stock Performance

JanOne stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,121. JanOne has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 300.96%.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

About JanOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JanOne by 208.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

