Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,960. The stock has a market cap of C$16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.97. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$14.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

