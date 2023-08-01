Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,960. The stock has a market cap of C$16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.97. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$14.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 20.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.