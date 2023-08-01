ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 538,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,909. ITT has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

